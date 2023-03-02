Fox Renews Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ for Third Season Ahead of Its Season 1 Premiere

Krapopolis is back for a third season — before its first one even premiered.

Dan Harmon’s animated comedy has been renewed for season three, Fox Entertainment announced at London Screenings.

The Emmy winner’s newest project will make its series debut during the 2023-24 season. Propelled by early fan response, Krapopolis was previously renewed for season two in October.

“The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming.

He continued, “The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity.”

According to the network, Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that are trying to run the world’s first cities — without killing each other.

Ted Lasso star and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) voice the animated series’ main characters.

Krapopolis comes from Harmon’s direct animation deal with the network and is wholly owned and financed by Fox Entertainment, with its Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio for it.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” Thorn said when the series was first announced. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”