Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern Comedy ‘Mrs. American Pie’ a Go at Apple

Kristen Wiig is back in business at Apple.

The actress, who previously dropped out of the streamer’s You Think It, I’ll Say It, is set to star in Mrs. American Pie. The comedy, based on the novel of the same name by Juliet McDaniel, has been picked up with a 10-episode straight-to-series order. Laura Dern, who exec produces the comedy, is also eyeing a central role in the comedy.

Mrs. American Pie is set in the early 1970s and revolves around Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the comedy asks the same questions that still baffle people today: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? What will you sacrifice to get there?

Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) created the series and exec produces alongside Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures producing partner, Jayme Lemons. Sylvia will serve as showrunner with Tate Taylor (The Help) set to direct and exec produce with his Wyolah Entertainment partner John Norris. Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh also exec produces. The series is being produced in-house via Apple Studios.

The comedy brings Wiig back to Apple after she previously had to exit You Think It following a scheduling conflict with Wonder Woman 1984. The Reese Witherspoon-produced series stalled following her departure.

Wiig’s credits include Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Peacock’s MacGruber series and Bridesmaids. She’s repped by CAA, Relevant and Jackoway Austen. Dern is with CAA, Untitled and Latham & Watkins.

Sylvia is with CAA, Gartner Group and Lichter Grossman. Taylor is with Lichter Grossman.