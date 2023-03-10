Kristin Bjorklund, Emmy-Winning ‘Family Feud’ Producer, Dies at 67

Kristin Bjorklund, who worked on the game show Family Feud for more than 40 years, most recently as co-executive producer, has died. She was 67.

Bjorklund died Sunday in Phoenix from sepsis after undergoing a kidney transplant, her friend Diane Hamilton announced. She had been on a transplant waiting list for years.

Bjorklund was “my co-worker, my buddy, my sister from another mister,” Brian Hawley, her fellow co-executive producer on Family Feud, wrote. “She could be feisty, strong-willed and oh-so-anal, but she had a fun, raunchy sense of humor, and there was nothing better than hearing her laugh.”

Born in Mineola, New York, on July 8, 1955, Bjorklund graduated from Dartmouth College in 1977 and began her career at game show giant Goodson-Todman Productions before starting on Family Feud in 1982.

She held the title of co-executive producer since 2002 and shared a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding game show in 2019 (she was nominated six times in all). Along the way, she collaborated with hosts Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson and Steve Harvey.

Bjorklund was known for her effervescence on the set and for her “Fast Money” phone calls to friends and family.

She also filled in for Marjorie Goodson as the prize model on Classic Concentration, where she served as an assistant crewmember, too; appeared as a substitute card dealer on Card Sharks, hosted by Jim Perry, in 1981; and was a replacement “Barker’s Beauty” on the Bob Barker-hosted The Price Is Right in 1983-84.

Survivors include her nephew, Erik, and niece Annika.