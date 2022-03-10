Kristin Dos Santos and Julie Reading to Launch Production Company Love + Daydreams

Media personality Kristin Dos Santos has teamed with veteran producer Julie Reading to launch the production company Love + Daydreams.

The pair launches the company with the intent of it becoming a one-stop destination “for linear and digital innovation, inspiration, and fresh, compelling, next-generation content” that spans genres and formats. Love + Daydreams, repped by A3 Artists Agency, is keeping its development slate under wraps for now with Reading hinting that what they’ve got in the works has been getting “incredible” feedback thus far.

In a release as part of today’s news, the pair did elaborate on their approach. “We are building our company on the core value that everyone has the right to be exactly who they are — and celebrated for it,” said Dos Santos with Reading adding, “We believe in celebrating creativity, individuality, supporting other women, true diversity and equality within our content.”

They also have eyes on social media with firm plans to make social components “essential” in all Love + Daydreams projects as a way to foster “true connection and engagement with the audience,” explains Dos Santos, a respected journalist turned Emmy-nominated TV host and now producer.

Through the ranks about television, Dos Santos eventually becoming a columnist who built a trusted and sizable fanbase thanks to her “Watch With Kristin” vertical. She leaned on her expertise as she transitioned to producing and hosting for E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal. During her more than two decades in the business, she hosted or appeared as a resident expert on more than 90 live telecasts in conjunction with Hollywood’s biggest awards shows like the Oscars and Emmys, more than 20 digital and broadcast series, and more than 1,000 episodes of E! News.

Reading, who has more than three dozen credits on her resume dating back 20 years, co-founded the company Liquid Theory, Inc., where she produced scripted and alternative series spanning competition formats, event spectacles, specials, animated projects, branded content and more. She served as a creative executive on the dance competition Disney Fam Jam for Disney Channel as well co-executive producing SyFy’s Alien News Desk on a team that also included Titmouse Animation and executive producers Lorne Michaels featuring Will Forte.