Krysten Ritter to Star in AMC’s ‘Orphan Black’ Follow-Up

Clone Club has a new member.

Jessica Jones grad Krysten Ritter has signed on to star and exec produce AMC’s Orphan Black follow-up series.

Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the world of the flagship series and takes place in the new future. The series, which explores the scientific manipulation of human existence, revolves around a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who is trying to find her place in the world. The casting marks a return to AMC for Ritter, who previously played Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad.

The sequel to Orphan Black was picked up to series in April and is set to debut next year. Anna Fishko (The Society) serves as creator, writer, showrunner and exec producer. John Fawcett, who co-created the original series, is on board as exec producer and director. Boat Rocker’s David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, who worked on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers alongside the company’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard.

Ritter’s credits include The Girl in the Woods, Nightbooks, Don’t Trust the B— in Apt. 23 and Love and Death. She’s repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman.