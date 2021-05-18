Skip to main content

Kumail Nanjiani to Play Chippendales Founder in Hulu Limited Series

The streamer has given a straight to series order for 'Immigrant,' about the rise of the male revue.

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Hulu has given a straight to series order about the man behind the Chippendales male striptease show.

Kumail Nanjiani will star in Immigrant, an eight-episode limited series based on the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who started the revue as a way to attract attention to a struggling bar in Los Angeles.

More to come.

