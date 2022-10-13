Kurt Sutter Sets Western Drama ‘The Abandons’ at Netflix

Netflix is looking to Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter for its version of Yellowstone.

Three years after being fired by FX for being a self-described “abrasive dick,” Sutter has landed a straight-to-series order for The Abandons, a Western drama that has been set up at Netflix.

The series is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. Here’s how the streamer describes the series: “These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Sutter is set as showrunner and exec producer for the series, which hails from his SutterInk banner.

The Abandons becomes Sutter’s first series for a streaming platform and his first project outside of FX after The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, the short-lived Bastard Executioner and SOA offshoot Mayans M.C.

As THR exclusively reported in October 2019, Sutter was fired from Mayans over what sources at the time described as “multiple complaints” over his behavior on the series. Sutter detailed the dismissal by FX and Disney brass in a letter sent to the cast and crew of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, describing himself as an “abrasive dick.” His deal with Disney’s 20th Television was not impacted but has since expired, opening the door for Sutter to set The Abandons at Netflix.

Sutter has been outspoken about his management style. In a September 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sutter shared that he has in his office a framed copy of a letter he received detailing his “unprofessional behavior” on Sons of Anarchy and with executives at Fox 21. (The letter detailed an incident where he told an exec to “crawl the fuck out of my ass” during a discussion about keeping the biker drama on budget.) “The reason why that letter was hung up in the first place and the reason why it’s still there is not about like, ‘Fuck you, I’m a bad ass.’ It’s about, ‘I’m a fuckin’ idiot and that behavior creates fucking lawsuits,’” Sutter told THR.

Mayans, meanwhile, was recently renewed for its fifth season on FX.

The news comes as Paramount’s Taylor Sheridan drama Yellowstone has become the envy of the town, having reinvorated the Western genre at both streamers and linear networks. Multiple spinoffs are in the works as part of Sheridan’s nine-figure deal with the company.

Sutter is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelly.