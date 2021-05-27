Kyle Chandler Joins Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Anthology

Kyle Chandler is joining a Showtime drama about the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

The Friday Night Lights Emmy winner will star with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Super Pumped, an anthology from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter. Each season of the series will tackle a larger-than-life story from the business world that also had an effect on the wider culture.

The first installment is based on Mike Isaac’s best-selling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. It will track Uber and Kalanick’s (Gordon-Levitt) meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Kalanick’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

Chandler, who’s coming off Godzilla vs. Kong, will play Bill Gurley, a plain-spoken and brilliant Texas venture capitalist who stakes his reputation on Uber’s success, then has to live with the consequences of that decision.

“Kyle Chandler brings deep integrity, authentic presence and undeniable magnetism to every role he inhabits,” said Amy Israel, executive vp scripted programming at Showtime. “We’re excited to see the dynamic pairing of Chandler as the brilliant Bill Gurley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the high-flying disruptor. With these two actors leading the charge, the series promises to be a riveting, wild ride.”

Chandler has a longstanding relationship with Showtime chairman and CEO David Nevins, who as head of Imagine TV in the 2000s was an executive producer of Friday Night Lights. At Showtime, he cast Chandler in The Vatican, a high-profile pilot that ended up not going forward.

In addition to Godzilla vs. Kong, Chandler’s recent work includes Netflix movie The Midnight Sky, Hulu’s Catch-22 and feature film First Man.

Koppelman, Levien and Schacter executive produce Super Pumped with Stephen Schiff, Paul Schiff and Allyce Ozarski. Isaac is a co-EP.