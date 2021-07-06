Kyle MacLachlan Cast as Carole Baskin’s Husband in Joe Exotic Series

Kyle MacLachlan is returning to TV for a based-on-a-true-story limited series that’s perhaps even weirder than Twin Peaks.

MacLachlan will play Howard Baskin, the even-keeled and supportive husband of big cat rescue sanctuary owner Carole Baskin in Peacock’s Joe Exotic series.

Note that this character is not Don Lewis (Baskin’s second husband who infamously vanished 1997 and was eventually declared dead in 2002), but rather Baskin’s third spouse whom she married in 2004 and is still among the living.

Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, the limited series will center on Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating and dangerous rivalry.

Since starring in Showtime’s Twin Peaks reboot in 2017, MacLachlan has appeared on CBS’ comedy Carol’s Second Act and the Norwegian series Atlantic Crossing.

Joe Exotic (a working title) will stream on Peacock on an as-yet-unannounced date. Other actors cast include William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham (Joe’s reality show producer), Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson, (a friend of Joe’s), Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe (Joe’s partner turned enemy) and Lex Mayson Saff (Joe’s employee).