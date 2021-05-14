Kyra Sedgwick Rips ABC Canceling ‘Call Your Mother’: “The Rollout Was Nuts!”

Call Your Mother will not return for a second season on ABC, and star Kyra Sedgwick has some thoughts about why.

“Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!” Sedgwick tweeted, followed by a facepalm emoji.

The multicamera comedy was picked up to series, bypassing the pilot process after production was stalled by the pandemic. The comedy also was picked up by a different ABC executive regime, with Karey Burke ordering the show before she was promoted to run Disney studio 20th Television.

Hulu originals chief Craig Erwich now also oversees ABC and made the decision to cancel the series, which was a co-production between ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television.

The comedy launched in January to 3.4 million same-day viewers but now ranks as one of ABC’s least watched originals. The series aired weekly from Jan. 13 to March 3, and then became more sporadic, airing every few weeks. The series returned May 12 after not airing since April 21. The finale will air May 19.

