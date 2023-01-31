Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Third Season on NBC

The sci-fi drama

LA BREA Natalie Zea as Eve
Natalie Zea in 'La Brea' Courtesy of Sarah Enticknap/NBC

NBC’s time-hopping drama La Brea will continue into the future.

The network has picked up a third season of the sci-fi series from creator and showrunner David Appelbaum. The early renewal for La Brea on Tuesday comes a few hours before the series begins the back half of its 14-episode second season.

The series is averaging about 5.37 million viewers per episode (including a week of Nielsen-measured delayed viewing, but not including streaming) in season two, along with a 0.6 rating (equivalent to about 783,000 people) in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49. Those figures are down from 7.43 million and 0.9 for season one, when La Brea was the top new drama of 2021-22 in the 18-49 demo.

Related Stories

Jay Leno
TV

Jay Leno's 30-Year Run at NBCUniversal Poised to End as CNBC Cancels His 'Garage' Car Series

Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary, Utkarsh Ambudkar on Ghosts; jared padalecki on Walker, Rob Lowe on 911: Lone Star; and Melissa Rauch on Night Court
TV

Broadcast TV Scorecard 2023: What's New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken head the cast as a couple separated after a massive sinkhole opens at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, transporting Zea’s Eve Harris and her son, Josh (Jack Martin) to a primeval world. Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore also star.

Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both part of Universal Studio Group, produce La Brea in association with Keshet Studios (the series films in Australia). Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea is the second show to earn a place on NBC’s 2023-24 slate, joining the Quantum Leap revival.

Keep track of all the network renewals and cancellations with The Hollywood Reporter’s broadcast scorecard.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad