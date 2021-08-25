LaKeith Stanfield to Star in ‘The Changeling’ TV Adaptation for Apple

LaKeith Stanfield is the latest A-list actor headed to Apple with a high-profile TV series.

The Atlanta and Judas and the Black Messiah star will topline an adaptation of Victor LaValle’s The Changeling that has been picked up straight to series at Apple.

The horror story, parenthood fable and perilous odyssey through a New York many didn’t know existed is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. Stanfield will also exec produce the series, which is a co-production between Apple’s in-house studio and Annapurna.

Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom 2) will adapt LaValle’s book and serve as showrunner. Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure) will direct and exec produce alongside Marcel, Stanfield and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug. Khaliah Neal is a co-EP.

First published in 2017, The Changeling was one of the New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of the year and won horror awards and World Fantasy Award. The Changeling was previously set up for television in 2018 at Disney-owned FX with Marcel attached to pen the script for Annapurna TV. At the time, the drama was described as focusing on the death-defying odyssey of Apollo Kagwa and Emma Valentine as they look to find out what happened to the son who was removed from them.

The Changeling joins a rapidly growing roster of high-profile, star-studded scripted originals at Apple that also include The Morning Show, Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey; WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; The Shrink Next Door featuring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell; and Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, among others.

Stanfield’s credits include Facebook Watch favorite Sorry to Bother You, Knives Out and Selma. He’s repped by CAA, Colin Stark and Ginsburg Daniels.

Matsoukas is with CAA, MXN Entertainment and Gang Tyre. Marcel is with WME, Casarotto and Sloane Offer.