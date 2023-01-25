Lance Kerwin, ‘Salem’s Lot’ and ‘James at 15’ Actor, Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, a former child star known for television projects James at 15, Salem’s Lot and The Loneliest Runner, has died. He was 62.

Kerwin died Tuesday morning, according to his daughter Savanah. A cause of death was not given.

In 1976, he starred as the younger version of Michael Landon’s character in NBC’s Landon-directed made-for-TV movie The Loneliest Runner, playing a boy who loves to run. He followed that with the title role in the network’s drama series James at 15 (later known as James at 16) that launched in 1977 and ran for 20 episodes.

Kerwin co-starred alongside David Soul and James Mason in the 1979 television horror miniseries Salem’s Lot, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The project earned three Emmy nominations.

The youngest of five brothers, Kerwin was born in Newport Beach, California, on Nov. 6, 1970.

He also appeared in 1970s episodes of such TV series as Emergency!, Little House on the Prairie, Gunsmoke, Wonder Woman and The Bionic Woman.

Kerwin’s later TV credits included roles in Children of Divorce, Insight, Trapper John, M.D., Simon & Simon, Murder, She Wrote and The New Lassie.

After stepping away from acting in the 1990s, he was working as a pastor in Hawaii. A GoFundMe account was set up in 2021 to raise money for Kerwin as he suffered from health issues, including a back injury.

Kerwin is survived by wife Yvonne and five children, including Savanah. His family plans to announce an after-life ceremony in the near future.