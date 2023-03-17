Wendell Pierce, David Simon, ‘John Wick’ Team Remember Lance Reddick: “We Dedicate the Film to His Loving Memory”

Hollywood is remembering Lance Reddick.

The actor, recognized for his varied TV roles in The Wire, Fringe, Bosch, Lost and the HBO series Oz, has died of natural causes at the age of 60, Reddick’s rep Mia Hansen confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

In addition to television, Reddick has also served as a voice actor on projects including The Vindicators, DuckTales, Rick and Morty and Castlevania and next reprised his role as hotel concierge Charon in the latest installment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reddick was also among the SAG-nominated ensemble of Regina King’s One Night in Miami and worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series, Comedy Central’s Corporate and FX’s American Horror Story.

Following news of his death, a myriad of Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute the late actor.

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves shared a joint statement remembering the late actor: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

The Wire creator David Simon said in a statement sent to THR, “A consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

Reddick’s The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce remembered Reddick as “a man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP,” Pierce tweeted.

The Wire star Isiah Whitlock Jr. also paid tribute writing on Twitter, “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.”

Kirk Acevedo, who starred alongside Reddick on Oz and Fringe tweeted, “You’ll be terribly missed.” Acevedo also shared the last exchange he had with Reddick after Oz star Granville Adams passed away.

“Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire,” an HBO spokesperson shared in a statement. “He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly.”

Ben Stiller described Reddick as a “beautiful and compelling actor” as well as a “beautiful person.” “He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost,” Stiller tweeted.

James Gunn took to Twitter to remember Reddick, describing the late actor as “an incredibly nice guy” and “incredibly talented actor.” “This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators,” Gunn wrote.

Questlove shared a photo of Reddick on his Instagram writing, “I can’t take it no more. rip Lance Reddick.”

Below are more tributes.

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away.



I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance.



You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️



Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023

So sorry to hear of the passing of Lance Reddick. A wonderful actor and such as decent man! Way too young to go! — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) March 17, 2023

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

RIP to one of my favorite actors the incomparable Lance Reddick … may his memory be a blessing to all his friends and family pic.twitter.com/lDINyraEm0 — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) March 17, 2023

RIP to the great Lance Reddick, a welcome presence in everything from THE WIRE to JOHN WICK to BOSCH.



Lance starred in our first live read, @StephanyFolsom's 1969: A SPACE ODYSSEY – we are so grateful for the time we spent with him.



Thanks for all you shared with us, Lance. pic.twitter.com/397rPm913w — The Black List (@theblcklst) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredible actor who elevated everything he was in. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/GplpPkA0eo — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) March 17, 2023