Larry David Returns to Hating People in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer

Larry David wants to make something clear: “I hate people individually, but I love mankind.”

That classic Larry zinger is delivered in the trailer for the upcoming 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which returns with 10 new episodes starting Oct. 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

Curb, which features David playing a fictional version of himself (also named Larry David), last aired in March 2020 with a prophetic season 10 finale that featured Larry’s “spite store” Latte Larry’s burning down, with excess Purell bottles serving as accelerants to the blaze.

When the famous TV germophobe returns, Larry appears to have once again moved onto newer and nitpickier things — like refusing to make eye contact when offering cheers, feeling too good to sit in traffic and rejecting the concept of praying. The new footage (below) reveals that guest players Vince Vaughn, Robert Kind, Seth Rogen and Jon Hamm join the main cast, with Hamm returning to explain to Larry why the movie where he was set to play a Larry David-like character isn’t moving forward (following up on the season 10 episode, “Two Larrys”). “They loved the performance, they hated the character. The word that kept reappearing was ‘repugnant,'” Hamm explains.

Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson and Richard Lewis all return, with Lewis, who will appear in one episode, making a brief appearance in the trailer. (The longtime Curb star had to take most of the season off while recovering from multiple surgeries.) Other guest stars in the season include Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Julie Bowen, Tracey Ullman, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Liu, Patton Oswalt, Rob Morrow, Dylan O’Brien and Albert Brooks.

When checking in with The Hollywood Reporter during production, showrunner Jeff Schaffer spoke about the decision to set the new season in a post-COVID-19 world — which is why masks are not seen in the trailer.

“We started writing Curb before COVID, and then when COVID happened we had to change some things,” Schaffer explained in December 2020. “We had to make the decision about what era we were writing — before, during or after COVID — and the real factor was when we would be premiering. We figured we would be coming out in the fall of 2021 and we didn’t want what we were writing in March of 2020 to be so timely that it would feel dated more than a year later.”

He continued, “So we made the decision to set the new season in a post-COVID world. COVID definitely happened and we definitely talk about it, but we were assuming that Biden would win and that things would be better by the fall of 2021. COVID is in the rearview mirror, but it happened. And Larry [the character] has opinions on all of it. (Laughs.) I can’t tell you which characters got COVID, but I can definitely tell you that we do examine peoples’ behavior during the COVID era.”

Season 11 of the Emmy-winning, improvised comedy is created by David, with executive producers David, Garlin and Schaffer; co-executive producer Laura Streicher; and consulting producers Jon Hayman and Steve Leff.