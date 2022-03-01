HBO’s Larry David Documentary Pulled a Day Before Premiere

In what sounds like a storyline from Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO has pulled a documentary about Larry David from its schedule — at David’s request.

The Larry David Story — in which David has a wide-ranging conversation with long-time collaborator Larry Charles — was scheduled to premiere Tuesday night on HBO. On Monday evening, however, HBO Documentaries tweeted that the documentary was being postponed, writing that “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

HBO reps had no other comment beyond what was in the tweet.

A trailer for the documentary on YouTube was made private Tuesday morning. Prior to it being taken down, it showed snippets from David and Charles’ conversation about David’s stand-up career, Seinfeld and Curb and David reflecting on his luck in the comedy business.

Whether the finished film — which Charles also directed — will ever see the light of day is unclear at the moment. There’s also no word on when David and Charles might redo the interview in front of a crowd.

HBO’s logline for The Larry David Story says that the documentary “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.”

Charles and Mark Herzog executive produced the now shelved film.

David has worked with HBO for more than 20 years, during which he’s produced 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the 2013 movie Clear History. Multiple regimes of HBO executives have repeatedly said David more or less has carte blanche with Curb — when David and his fellow producers have ideas for a season, HBO will make it. That has sometimes led to sizable gaps between seasons, the longest being a six years between seasons eight and nine. The show’s most recent season concluded in December.