Larry Sellers, Actor in ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Dies at 72

The Emmy-nominated actor played Cloud Dancing for five years on the CBS Western.

Larry Sellers
Larry Sellers from a 1997 episode of 'Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.' CBS Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Larry Sellers, best known for his role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died on Wednesday. He was 72.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Sellers, an actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, appeared in film and TV roles in Life Goes On, Lightning Jack, Wayne’s World II, Beverly Hills 90210, Crazy Horse and The Sopranos.

His best known role was playing Cloud Dancing in the hit CBS Western Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, a role he played from 1993 to 1998 and one that earned him an Emmy nomination.

“Larry Sellers was truly the the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” wrote his costar Jane Seymour, who starred in the titular role, on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”

Sellers is survived by his wife, actress Susie Duff.

