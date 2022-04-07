‘Last Kingdom,’ ‘Pieces of Her’ Nearly Tie Atop Streaming Series Chart

A pair of Netflix series, The Last Kingdom and Pieces of Her, finished in a virtual tie on the streaming series chart for March 7-13. Amazon’s Prime Video also had three entries in the top 10 original shows for the first time in the 19 months of Nielsen’s weekly rankings.

British period drama The Last Kingdom accumulated 1.423 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, just beating out Pieces of Her (1.415 billion) for the lead among original series. (Pixar’s movie Turning Red on Disney+ was the top overall title with 1.7 billion minutes.) The Last Kingdom’s final season debuted March 9, while Pieces of Her showed substantial growth in its first full week after its March 4 premiere.

Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, had a larger average audience as it racked up its time over just eight episodes, while The Last Kingdom has 46 over its five seasons (Nielsen tallies viewing from all episodes of a series in its streaming charts).

Inventing Anna, which had held the top original series spot for the three previous weeks, slipped down to No. 3 with 812 million minutes of viewing time. The prior week’s second-place finisher, Vikings: Valhalla, tumbled to ninth with 412 million minutes of watch time — down 62 percent week to week.

Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (702 million minutes) inched up from the prior week with the release of its final season four episodes. Two other Prime series, Upload (441 million minutes) and Reacher (337 million), also made the top 10, marking the most entries in a single week for the Amazon platform.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for March 7-13 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk.

Original Series

1. The Last Kingdom (Netflix), 1.423 billion minutes viewed

2. Pieces of Her (Netflix), 1.415 billion

3. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 812 million

4. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 702 million

5. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 689 million

6. Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix), 556 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 464 million

8. Upload (Prime Video), 441 million

9. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 412 million

10. Reacher (Prime Video), 337 million

Acquired Series

1. Good Girls (Netflix), 790 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 678 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 634 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 620 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 449 million

6. Seinfeld (Netflix), 348 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 318 million

8. New Girl (Netflix), 312 million

8 (tie). Bluey (Disney+), 312 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 281 million