TV Ratings: ‘The Last of Us’ Hits Same-Day High Ahead of Season Finale

The penultimate episode of The Last of Us drew the show’s largest first-night audience so far — and the season as a whole is nearing House of the Dragon territory in the ratings.

Sunday’s episode, titled “When We Are in Need,” delivered 8.1 million viewers across all platforms, according to HBO. That’s a high for The Last of Us so far and a 74 percent improvement over the 4.7 million who watched the series premiere on Jan. 15.

HBO also says the first five episodes are “approaching” an average of 30 million viewers, which if that holds through the remainder of the season would put The Last of Us ahead of the 29 million who watched the first season of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon during its run.

A breakdown of linear and streaming ratings will be available early Tuesday. On-air ratings climbed steadily over the show’s first four weeks, and after a dip for episode five opposite the Super Bowl (which streamed two days early on HBO Max), they ramped back up again and topped 1 million for the first time on Feb. 26.

HBO quickly renewed The Last of Us, based on the video game franchise and co-created by game developer Neil Druckmann, for a second season following its strong start to the season. The season finale is set to air on March 12.