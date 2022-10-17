John Oliver Takes Jabs at ‘House of the Dragon,’ HBO Max on ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver continued to bite the hand that feeds him, making two jokes at HBO’s expense on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, which airs on, of course, HBO.

During his main segment, which focused on transgender rights, Oliver showed video of an interview with a young transgender girl expressing her irritation that she could not use the girls’ bathroom at school, which had installed security guards outside the bathroom. “Oh, I hate that!” she said.

“That is brutal,” Oliver said. “It’s so dark it is genuinely hard to watch — which would also, coincidentally, be a pretty accurate tagline for House of the Dragon,” he quipped of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff.

Viewers have opined that the show is hard to watch given how dark it is — not the content, but the lighting — leading to articles like this that explain to viewers how to brighten the picture on their TVs to watch the show easier.

Later in the segment, while talking about gender-affirming care, Oliver took another opportunity to take a jab at HBO.

“To hear some tell it, as soon as a child declares themselves trans, there is an immediate, irreversible surgical decision undertaken, and there just isn’t,” he said.

Breaking down what gender-affirming care means, Oliver noted that for many it means more of a social transition takes place, like getting a new haircut or calling them by a new name, “because prepubescent children are not eligible for medical interventions,” he said.

Some families also might consider puberty blockers. However, Oliver noted, if that treatment is stopped, then puberty will resume.

“Think of it like a pause button — that thing you can’t do easily on the HBO Max app,” he quipped.

Oliver hasn’t shied away from making jokes at the expense of HBO, or at former parent AT&T and current parent Warner Bros. Discovery, in the past. In August, for example, he chided his new parent for its decision to cancel Batgirl.