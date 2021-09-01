‘Late Late Show’ Banner Expands Into Foreign-Language Fare With Amazon’s ‘Boundless’ With ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Westworld’ Stars

U.K. film and TV production company Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show With James Corden) is expanding into foreign-language fare, partnering with Spanish producer Elcano for Boundless, a Spanish-language feature film and three-part TV drama series, featuring Money Heist star Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld).

Boundless will tell “the epic story of the first circumnavigation of the world by explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan, who set sail from Spain over 500 years ago,” according to a show description. The film and connected series will be directed by Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), with Santoro starring as Magellan and Morte playing Elcano.

Shooting on location in Spain wrapped in August. Both projects are expected to be released in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video and Spanish network RTVE.

Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood will produce the projects in partnership with Elcano’s Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga. Fulwell 73’s Patrick Fischer and Richard Kondal will serve as co-producers. ETB, Canal Sur and Gazprom-Media KIT Group are also partners on the project.

Boundless marks Fulwell 73’s expansion into international co-productions. Its other upcoming releases include Cinderella for Amazon Prime Video, based on an original idea from Corden, written and directed by Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Leo Pearlman, partner at Fulwell 73, said: “Fulwell 73 has been steadily building and expanding into new areas as we grow our content output and this past year our strategy has to look focus on building a high-quality scripted slate and adding more international productions that can add to our track record in ground-breaking factual and entertainment programming.”

Added Heather Greenwood, senior executive at Fulwell 73: “Boundless is a timeless, epic tale of adventure and discovery about the first ever journey around the world through the eyes of these two incredible explorers.”

And West said: “Boundless has taken me four years of preparation followed by a year of shooting and post-production, all to bring the incredible story of Magellan and Elcano’s circumnavigation of the globe to the screen. That’s two years longer than the actual voyage. Therefore, I can easily relate to the epic task they faced. With a cast and crew of roughly the same size as our heroes’ expedition we encountered many of the same obstacles. Traveling great distances to exotic locations we faced extreme weather, illness and exhaustion, but thankfully not the terrible food – which probably accounts for the lack of any mutiny. As captain of the Boundless project, I hope I have given the audience a taste of the action, terror and bravery of the crew who achieved the greatest navigational feat in history.”