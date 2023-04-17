Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to Close Out ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Fans may not be getting a One Direction reunion for the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, but they will be getting one-fifth of the boy band, as well as Will Ferrell.

On Monday, the late night talk show revealed the final guests set for the show are Harry Styles and the Elf star.

The Grammy-winning singer has had numerous appearances on the show for years, including “Carpool Karaoke” segments and his own Crosswalk Concert, as well as filling in for Corden as guest host multiple times. One of his earliest appearances dates back to 2015, when he was still with One Direction.

As for Ferrell, he was one of the show’s first guests when Corden took over, making an appearance during its premiere week in March 2015.

The announcement comes days after the CBS show shut down rumors that One Direction would appear on the final episode. The official Late Late Show account tweeted Thursday, “Nobody loves the boys more than us…but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

The show’s nine-season run with Corden is set to come to an end on the night of April 27 at 12:37 a.m., with a primetime special at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Tom Cruise will also be included in one final sketch with the host as part of the finale.

The Tony-winning actor took over as Late Late Show host in 2015 from Craig Ferguson. Corden previously announced in April 2022 that he would be stepping down as host to pursue other projects and that he always saw Late Late as “an adventure” and not his entire career.

As for what’s next following the show’s ending, Corden said earlier this month during a panel at PaleyFest that he thinks “it’s going to be really important to take a breath and take a minute” to decompress from the last eight years. Corden also plans to move back to England this summer with his family.