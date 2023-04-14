‘Late Late Show’ Responds to Reports That One Direction Will Reunite for James Corden’s Final Episode

The Late Late Show isn’t letting rumors about James Corden’s final guests drag it down.

After speculation circulated in media reports and on social media that One Direction would appear on the CBS late night show’s final episode that is set for April 27, the program’s Twitter account responded with a message Thursday to set the record straight.

The official Late Late Show account shared a Daily Mail post claiming that the boy band would reunite on Corden’s last episode, with the show superimposing the words “false alarm” over the story. The tweet read, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Corden has been a longtime supporter of the One Direction lads, with the group appearing on his show as a four-piece in May 2015, just over a month after Zayn Malik announced his departure. The four remaining members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson — recorded a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Corden before making their final televised performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to close out 2015.

Styles in particular has made numerous Late Late Show appearances over the years, while Horan performed solo on the program last month.

Corden, who succeeded Craig Ferguson as host of The Late Late Show in 2015, announced in April 2022 that he would be stepping down from his role to pursue other projects. At the time, the Tony-winning actor explained that he always saw hosting the program as “an adventure” that he didn’t expect to last his entire career.

Among the festivities in store for Corden’s final night include a one-hour primetime special airing at 10 p.m. on April 27 that will feature Tom Cruise joining the departing host during a stage performance of The Lion King. The final episode will follow at 12:37 a.m.