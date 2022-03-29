Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: “It Was So Shocking”

Jimmy Kimmel used a portion of his Monday night episode to unpack the bizarre moment in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday.

“It was a big night last night,” declared the late-night host at the top of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, showing a clip for those who may have missed the moment when King Richard star Smith stormed onstage to confront Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith getting ready to shoot a G.I. Jane sequel — a reference to her shaved head (the actress has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia) — and slapped Rock in the face.

“It’s now a part of our life forever, we will never stop talking about this,” said Kimmel. “It was so shocking. The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ears. Even Kanye was like, ‘you went on stage and did what at the award show?’.” Kimmel went on to recall the “weirdest part,” noting that initially, Smith laughed at the joke. “But then he must have looked over and saw that Jada was not amused and is like, ‘uh oh, I better do something.”

At that moment in the telecast, Smith proceeded to yell: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” to a visibly shaken Rock, who took a moment to recover before presenting the best documentary award.

“Boy did he do something,” commented Kimmel. “In one stunning moment, the guy went from #Oscarssowhat to #Oscarssowhaaaat?!?!?! No one could have predicted the most controversial movie of 2022 would be G.I. Jane, but it was. This was the Hollywood version of your drunk uncle starting a fight, ruining the wedding and then standing up and giving a long toast to the bride and groom.

Kimmel went on to explain that he and his wife, when watching the live event unfold, initially thought Smith’s slap was fake, but then realized it was real, and commented that Rock handled it as well as one could in that situation. “He didn’t even flinch when Will slapped him. I would have been crying so hard.”

The actor went on to win the coveted leading actor Oscar for his role as Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard. During his speech, Smith tearfully apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees and referenced the incident by saying, “Art imitates life — I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.”

Of his apology, Kimmel said: “It’s like storming out of the house after breaking up with your girlfriend, then coming back in because you forgot your keys.” He added that Smith’s Oscar speech was lengthy: “Of course it was the longest best actor speech in Oscar history, they weren’t going to play him off, he would have beaten up everybody in the band,” Kimmel joked. He also commented that Smith’s speech was a “weird mix” of what he had planned to say and what he had to say about the incident. “It was historic in that it was the first acceptance speech in which the winner apologized to the Academy before he thanked them,” said Kimmel, adding that while Smith didn’t include Rock in his apology at the Oscars, he did apologize to the comedian on social media after the fact.

Jimmy’s moment by moment breakdown of the craziest Oscars moment ever… pic.twitter.com/je3nrZCg0y — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 29, 2022

Following the infamous moment, Hollywood figures including Mia Farrow, Rob Reiner and Kathy Griffin condemned Smith’s behavior. Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, told People that the moment meant something different to her. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me. As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, after the event unfolded, called an emergency board meeting to discuss Smith’s behavior. The organization issued a statement sharing that it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show” and noted that a formal review of the incident will be officially launched to explore if further action is required in accordance with California law.

Late on Monday, Smith issued a statement via social media in which he apologized directly to Rock, admitting he was “out of line and wrong,” and called his own behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.” Rock has yet to publicly speak about the incident.