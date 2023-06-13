Stephen Colbert Extends ‘Late Show’ Tenure at CBS

- Share this article on Facebook
Stephen Colbert will continue to make CBS his TV home.
The host and executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has signed a contract extension that will keep him at CBS for three more years. CBS president and CEO announced the extension Tuesday at the Banff World Media Festival.
The extension will keep Colbert at CBS through 2026; his current contract was set to expire at the end of the year.
The Late Show has been airing repeats since May 2, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike after the expiration of their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing studios and streamers.
Related Stories
“[Colbert] is happy — not so happy right now as they’re not working — but they’re really happy and it’s a really cohesive group that is firing on all cylinders, and Stephen is really enjoying himself,” Cheeks said. “We just extended [the contract] for another three years, and I was praying that was going to happen.”
The extension will take Colbert into his 11th year hosting The Late Show, which he took over from David Letterman in September 2015. His show has been the most watched late night talker for the past several seasons; prior to the strike, it was averaging 2.14 million same-day viewers per week (excluding repeats).
Colbert executive produces The Late Show with Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart and will also exec produce a reboot of comedic game show @midnight that’s set to take over the 12:35 a.m. spot on CBS now that The Late Late Show With James Corden has ended. Separately, Colbert’s Spartina Productions has a first-look deal with CBS Studios.
