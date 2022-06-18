‘Late Show’ Staffers Arrested for Unlawful Entry at U.S. Capitol After Taping Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Skit

A number of people working for CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested Thursday night at a U.S Capitol office building after taping a skit involving Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Among those arrested was Robert Smigel, the former Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O’Brien writer best known for portraying Triumph. Smigel has appeared as Triumph on the Late Show previously.

“On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of The Late Show,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

According to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police, the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 PM Thursday, after it was closed to visitors.

“Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway,” the statement said. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

They were charged with unlawful entry, according to the USCP.

“This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney,” the statement added.