Skip to main content

‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Elevates Matt Lappin to Co-Executive Producer

Lappin, who has worked with Colbert for nearly 25 years, had been a senior supervising producer on the CBS late night show.

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Courtesy of Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Veteran writer-producer Matt Lappin has been promoted to co-executive producer of CBSThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Lappin’s new role at the show, which Colbert has hosted since 2015, was announced by EPs Colbert and Tom Purcell. He had been a senior supervising producer on the program, and also worked as a writer working on the show’s monologue and other comedy segments. Lappin will be expanding his creative responsibilities in the new role, while continuing to work with the writing staff.

Lappin has worked with Colbert for nearly 25 years, including working as a writer and producer on Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report, and as a writer on Strangers with Candy, which Colbert also acted in and developed with Amy Sedaris.

Lappin is the first major change in the late night show’s top producer ranks since EP Chris Licht departed in the spring to become CEO of CNN. Licht, a veteran news producer, joined the Late Show in 2016 from CBS This Morning.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad