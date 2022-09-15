Latin American Music Awards Jumping to TelevisaUnivision in 2023

Lupita D'Alessio performs on stage during the 2022 Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 21, 2022.

The Latin American Music Awards are on the move.

The awards broadcast is jumping to TelevisaUnivision, where it will air on the company’s UniMás network beginning in 2023.

Dick Clark Productions produces the broadcast, which has aired on the NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo network since its founding edition in 2015. The deal will also bring the Latin AMAs in the same corporate home as the Latin Grammys, which air on Univision.

The Latin AMAs, like other music award shows, combine high-octane live performances with awards honoring the best in Latin Music as voted by fans. The English-language sister program the American Music Awards will air on ABC in November.

“Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision U.S. networks in a statement. “Latin music has become mainstream worldwide and, as our slate shows, we are at the heart of it with Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Latin Grammys, delivering strong viewership for their respective televised nights and trending on social media.”

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Eldridge Industries, which also owns a minority stake in The Hollywood Reporter.