Laura Ingraham Mocks Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ Impression of Her

It’s life imitating art imitating life: Fox News host Laura Ingraham did her impression of Kate McKinnon doing her impression of Laura Ingraham on her show Monday night.

First, McKinnon mocked the conservative commentator during the Saturday Night Live cold open this weekend. Then Ingraham performed her reply:

Ingraham took aim at SNL’s penchant for skewering conservatives even after the Biden administration had what many mainstream outlets called the worst week yet for Biden’s presidency amid skyrocketing inflation, a plummeting stock market, tension with Russia over Ukraine, and collapsing poll numbers.

“Now there’s a reason I like Kate McKinnon: I have so much respect for her as a talent,” Ingraham drawled in her McKinnon-as-Ingraham effort. “She’s so even-handed in her political commentary. But seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi … the Squad on a near-daily basis. I mean, I think this is kind of comedy gold, don’t you?”

“Saturday Night Live could be funny, and it isn’t,” echoed Ingraham’s guest Mike Huckabee. “They just don’t have any sense of self-awareness that there’s another side of the political aisle where the real comedy is going on right now, and that’s tragic. But you should be honored. She’s a great performer. But the script was bad.”

Of course, as an entertainment program, SNL is under no obligation to be even-handed in its jabs — unlike, say, the unbiased approach that one might expect from a cable news network.

Ingraham went on to offer to go on SNL to do her Nancy Pelosi impression “for free.”

Last year, Fox News launched its own conservative late night talk show program, Gutfeld!, hosted by comedian-commentator Greg Gutfeld, which has performed quite well in the ratings, sometimes topping veteran late night shows such as ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. SNL continues to be the late night ratings leader, however, averaging more than 8 million viewers this season.