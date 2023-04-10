‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ Franchises Renewed at NBC

The Dick Wolf Television Universe remains an ongoing concern at NBC.

The network has renewed all six dramas in Wolf’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises — which are responsible for NBC’s two top nights of scripted programming — for the 2023-24 season. The six series come from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Law & Order: SVU will extend its record-setting run for a primetime drama series to a 25th season, while the original Law & Order, which returned in 2021 after 11 years, will enter its 23rd season and likely pass 500 episodes in 2023-24. L&O: Organized Crime is set for its fourth season.

Chicago Fire will air its 12th season in 2023-24, while Chicago PD will head into its 11th year and Chicago Med its ninth. Wolf also executive produces CBS’ three-show FBI franchise, which is in the middle of a two-year order that runs through next season.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Added Lisa Katz, president scripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

All three Chicago shows rank among the top 10 shows on broadcast TV this season (excluding sports) in both total viewers and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s seven-day ratings. Chicago PD is tied with Fox’s 911 as the top drama in the 18-49 demographic beloved by advertisers.

SVU and Organized Crime also rank among the top 10 dramas in adults 18-49. SVU’s 7.06 million viewers ranks in the top 25 non-sports programs on network TV, and it’s also the NBC’s top performer in 35-day, cross-platform ratings.

The six Wolf shows join La Brea, Magnum P.I., Night Court and Quantum Leap on NBC’s scripted slate for 2023-24. Keep track of all the broadcast renewals and cancellations with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.