Kelli Giddish to Leave ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Law & Order: SVU will say goodbye to one of its long-time regulars in the 2022-23 season.
Kelli Giddish will depart the show midway through the season — her 12th on the NBC drama. She joined SVU as Detective Amanda Rollins in its 13th season in 2011; her tenure is the third longest among the show’s current cast after Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.
“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years,” Giddish said in a statement. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.
Related Stories
“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”
SVU executive producer Julie Martin praised Giddish, writing on Twitter, “Thank you to the beautiful, kind, smart and outrageously talented Kelli Giddish. Words can’t describe what a joy and a privilege it has been to be by your side, learning and growing with Amanda Rollins for the past eleven seasons. The road will bring us together again.”
SVU’s record-extending 24th season is set to premiere Sept. 22 as part of a three-show crossover with the other Law & Order series.
