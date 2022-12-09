Kelli Giddish Thanks ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans as Final Episode Airs

Kelli Giddish is saying goodbye to her Law & Order: SVU family.

The actress, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins since 2013, is departing the long-running NBC drama, with her final episode airing Thursday. Earlier in the day, Giddish took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos featuring herself with Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), Ice-T (Fin Tutuola), Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi) and other castmembers from over the years.

Giddish captioned the post, “To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!”

Among those sending support in the comments was Hargitay, who wrote, “I love you lady. Now and forever!” Additionally, NBC’s official Instagram account commented with a string of heart emojis.

Later, Giddish tweeted, “oh my gosh y’all, you guys are making all these mash-ups of moments over the years and they are so sweet and touching to watch tonight! THANK YOU!!!”

On her own account, Hargitay shared a number of images to her Instagram stories of herself with Giddish. After the episode aired, she posted an emotional tribute to Giddish on her grid that read, in part, “I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever.”

Former SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted his praise Thursday of Giddish’s work on the series: “I soon realized, no matter what we came up with, she’d always make it work, seemingly without effort. It’s been a privilege.”

Giddish confirmed in August that her final episode would air during season 24, and she said in a social media message at the time that playing Rollins was “one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.” Promos for Thursday’s episode teased the character’s wedding to Carisi.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”