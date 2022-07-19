‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot and Killed in New York

A crew member on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed early Tuesday while working on location for the series.

The 31-year-old man, who is not being identified pending notification of family, was sitting in a car near the crime drama’s filming location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. Another man came up to the car and fired several shots, according to the NYPD. No arrest has been made as of publication time.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Organized Crime was set to film in the neighborhood starting early Tuesday. The victim worked with the show to clear parking spaces for location filming and guard equipment trucks, according to several media reports.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to begin its third season on NBC in the fall. The series is one of three L&O shows, along with the revived original and SVU, currently on the network. All three film on location in New York City.