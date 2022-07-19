‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot and Killed in New York

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
A crew member on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed early Tuesday while working on location for the series.
The 31-year-old man, who is not being identified pending notification of family, was sitting in a car near the crime drama’s filming location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. Another man came up to the car and fired several shots, according to the NYPD. No arrest has been made as of publication time.
“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”
Organized Crime was set to film in the neighborhood starting early Tuesday. The victim worked with the show to clear parking spaces for location filming and guard equipment trucks, according to several media reports.
Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to begin its third season on NBC in the fall. The series is one of three L&O shows, along with the revived original and SVU, currently on the network. All three film on location in New York City.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Snowpiercer
CJ Chair, ‘Parasite’ Producer Miky Lee to Receive 2022 International Emmy Directorate Award
-
Rambling Reporter
Steph Curry on Why He Texted Drake, Peyton Manning Before Agreeing to Host ESPY Awards
-
Representation in Hollywood
‘Euphoria,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Big Sky’ Among Series to Get ReFrame Stamp of Approval
-
-
-
Live Feed
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Reflects On Game-Changing Episode and Her Emmy Nominations