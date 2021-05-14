‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed as Decisions Loom on NBC Bubble Shows

NBC has acquitted one of its bubble shows: Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season.

The Dick Wolf drama will return this fall as part of an all-L&O power block on Thursday nights along with new drama Law & Order: For the Defense and the 23rd season of Law & Order: SVU. Organized Crime premiered in April as the seventh series in the L&O franchise. The series stars Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, reprising his role from SVU.

Wolf is also entering the unscripted space next season with the docuseries L.A. Fire and Rescue, which follows the real-life firefighters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The official description: “The LACoFD is responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, hazmat units, to California’s raging wildfires … they do it all. These firefighters are true everyday heroes and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable and dangerous circumstances as they face the front lines of life and death. From the producers of NBC’s hit drama Chicago Fire comes Real Heroes. Real Calls. Real Drama.”

The announcements were made as part of NBC’s annual pre-upfronts fall schedule reveal.

Meanwhile, four NBC shows that are on the bubble are still awaiting their verdicts: Good Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest and Debris. There’s been some industry buzz that Good Girls might move to Netflix (Netflix was a co-financier on the series) and Zoey’s could shift over to Peacock, but executives say nothing has yet been decided.

“We’re not going to make our decisions yet on those shows; some are still airing. We want to give them the opportunity to finish airing before we make those decisions. We don’t have exact timing yet,” said NBCU’s Susan Rovner, who added that “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding a home for a series should NBC not have shelf space. Rovner, alongside Frances Berwick, oversees a content portfolio that includes NBC, six cable networks and streamer Peacock.

“Everything will be discussed. That’s the benefit of new structure: Those convos can now happen as we look at the best options for the show,” Rover told reporters Friday.