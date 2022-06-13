‘Law & Order’ Recruits Mehcad Brooks for Season 22

NBC’s Law & Order revival is repopulating some of its ranks for its recently announced 22nd season.

The revival of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural has recruited Mehcad Brooks as a series regular for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The Supergirl alum will play a detective in the upcoming season of the series from exec producers Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. Additional details about Brooks’ role are being kept under wraps.

Brooks joins a cast that also includes original star Sam Waterston, who recently closed a deal to return to the series, as well as Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.

The casting will help fill the void created by the departure of former original L&O star Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish alum signed only a one-year deal to return for the revived 21st season of the series and opted to depart rather than re-up. Anderson reprised his role from seasons 18-20 as Detective Kevin Bernard.

L&O will return for season 22 in the fall, kicking off a three-hour block of the franchise that includes spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime. A formal return date has not yet been announced.

Brooks, repped by Verve, Artists First and Brecheen Feldman, counts features Mortal Kombat, A Fall From Grace and Nobody’s Fool among his feature work. On the TV side, Brooks played Jimmy Olsen on CBS-turned-The CW’s Supergirl for six seasons.