‘Law & Order’ Revival Enlists Jeffrey Donovan

NBC’s Law & Order revival is starting to come into focus.

Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has become the first to be cast on what is being billed as the 21st season of the flagship procedural.

Revived in September with a straight-to-series order, Donovan will play a NYPD detective in the series that is expected to feature some former stars of the original. It’s unclear which stars are being eyed to revisit their characters. The original L&O featured such notable stars as Steven Hill, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston and Jesse L. Martin.

In addition to franchise kingpin Dick Wolf, the revival counts Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski among its exec producers. Eid, who counts Wolf’s FBI, Chicago PD, L&O: SVU and serving as a co-EP on the flagship series, will serve as showrunner on the revival.

Donovan counts seven seasons as the lead on USA Network’s Burn Notice, the second season of FX’s Fargo and Hulu’s Shut Eye among his credits. He next has features National Champions due on Nov. 24 and has Surrounded, 892 and First Love lined up for 2022. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein.