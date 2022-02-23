This Week in TV: ‘Law & Order’ Lives Again, ‘Snowfall,’ State of the Union

The original series in network TV’s biggest drama franchise returns when Law & Order goes back on the case this week. The Feb. 23-March 1 frame is a fairly busy one on broadcast and cable — and will include blanket coverage of the State of the Union address — but a relatively light one for streaming outlets.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf famously did not want the original show to end when NBC did in 2010, hoping to pass Gunsmoke as the longest running network drama (in terms of seasons) on American TV. Spinoff Law & Order: SVU has since taken that crown (it’s on season 23), and at 8 p.m. Thursday, the original will return for its 21st season — close to 12 years after it last aired.

Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, who were part of that final season, reprise their roles. Anderson will be joined by Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim as the police who investigate crime, while Waterston, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi are the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.

Also on broadcast …

After a two-month hiatus, ABC’s regular Thursday lineup — Station 19 (8 p.m.), Grey’s Anatomy (9 p.m.) and Big Sky (10 p.m.) — returns. The Blacklist (8 p.m. Friday, NBC) moves to a new night. The fifth ABC season of American Idol (and 20th overall) kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday. President Joe Biden’s first official State of the Union address will air at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT across all of the big four broadcast networks, PBS, and several cable news channels.

On cable …

Returning: Snowfall has become FX’s most-watched series, over the course of four seasons building its world and telling the story of how crack cocaine became a central part of the drug trade in 1980s Los Angeles. Season four ended with Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his family having become wealthy beyond their imagination.

Season five, set in 1986, will see what they’ve built come under siege as crack becomes national news, a target of law enforcement and politicians and a flashpoint for warring gangs in the city. It premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday on FX.

Also: FX’s other season premiere in the next seven days is the fifth and last season of Better Things (10 p.m. Monday). HBO’s documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (9 p.m. Wednesday) examines the legacy of the abolitionist crusader. BET airs the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday. The fourth (and last) season of Killing Eve debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday on BBC America and streamer AMC+. Season three of My Brilliant Friend (10 p.m. Monday, HBO) is based on the third novel in Elena Ferrante’s series, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay.

On streaming …

New: The Proud Family was Disney Channel’s first original animated series — and when it premiered in 2001, one of just a handful of animated shows that centered a Black family. The show’s voice cast — including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton and Cedric the Entertainer — reprise their roles for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Wednesday, Disney+), which brings the family into the present day (although Penny is still a teenager).

Also: A follow-up to the long-running History series, Vikings: Valhalla (Friday, Netflix) is set 100 years after the original show. The Amber Ruffin Show returns for a new run of episodes Friday on Peacock.

In case you missed it …

Not to be confused with the political address, Sundance’s State of the Union debuted a second season on Feb. 14. The new run again focuses on a couple (Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson) checking in with one another before they head to counseling, and if it’s not as instantly embraceable as its first outing, the blessing of moving past a rocky start, notes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, is that episodes run only 10 minutes each. Once writer Nick Hornby and director Stephen Frears stop underlining who the characters, are, “State of the Union settles into being the kind of pleasurable, fundamentally theatrical exercise I so enjoyed the first time around.” Episodes are on SundanceTV and streaming services AMC+ and SundanceNow.