‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Spinoff a Go

Dick Wolf is expanding the world of Law & Order to Canada.

Citytv, which has aired a full docket of NBC’s Law & Order dramas over the years, has greenlit a local version of the investigative crime series, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, in partnership with Universal Television.

Based on the Law & Order global format, the 10-episode drama will follow an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in Toronto. Law & Order Toronto will be produced by Lark Productions, a frequent NBC collaborator, and Amy Cameron’s production banner Cameron Pictures.

Production on the one hour drama, which started development with Universal last year, will begin this fall in Toronto, with Citytv to debut the series in spring 2024.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Hayden Mindell, senior vp of television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will join the original Law & Order drama, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which was set in New York and starred Vincent D’Onofrio, and other Law & Order spinoff series that have been broadcast by Citytv over the years.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise,” Amy Cameron said in a statement.

Universal Television will distribute Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent outside Canada. Erin Haskett, president of Lark Productions, and Cameron, co-founder of Cameron Pictures, will executive produce the series that aims to showcase Canadian stories and creative talent.