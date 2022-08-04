Sky Orders Second Season of ‘The Lazarus Project,’ Starring Paapa Essiedu

The Lazarus Project, the time-twisted action and espionage series from Comcast’s European TV giant Sky and starring I May Destroy You‘s Paapa Essiedu in the lead, is set to return for a second stint.

Sky announced on Thursday that the drama, written by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, Netflix’s upcoming Half-Bad) and produced by Urban Myth Films, had been commissioned for a second season, set to air in 2023.

“We are thrilled at the success of series one and at Sky’s recommission,” said Barton. “We have bold and ambitious plans for series two which will reunite all our characters in more thrilling and mind-bending adventures.”

Also starring Charly Clive, Rudi Dharmalingam and Anjli Mohindra — who are all set to return alongside Essiedu — the eight-part first series launched on Sky’s Sky Max channel on June 16, reaching a cumulative 28-day audience of 1.7 million, the second biggest Sky original drama of the year so far.

The first season was directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner (Amazon Prime’s Beat) and booked by Gabriel Silver, director of commissioning for drama at Sky Studios for Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK. It was executive produced by Barton, Paul Gilbert for Sky Studios and Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy for Urban Myth Films. Urban Myth Films produced in association with Sky Studios. Adam Knopf was the producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handed international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

After being a hot pick at this year’s L.A. Screenings, The Lazarus Project was subsequently sold to multiple territories around the world, including streaming service Stan in Australia; Corus in Canada for Showcase and STACKTV; online streaming platform Wavve in Korea; and to Sky in New Zealand for SoHo Channel, Neon and Sky Go. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.