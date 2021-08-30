‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Actor Tony Dow attends The Actors Fund's 2015 Looking Ahead Awards at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 3, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Tony Dow, star of the iconic TV series Leave It To Beaver, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his agent Frank Bilotta confirmed.

The 76-year-old actor, director and sculptor is best known for playing older, clean-cut brother Wally Cleaver for 234 episodes of the sitcom that ran from 1957 to 1963.

Dow has been hospitalized since Thursday. He reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

“Tony has been diagnosed with pneumonia but is in good spirits and is doing well,” Bilotta said in a statement. “He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week.”

In addition to his long list of acting credits, which include appearances on classic shows such as My Three Sons, The Mod Squad, General Hospital, Knight Rider and Murder She Wrote, Dow also directed several episodes of Babylon 5 and individual episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Coach.