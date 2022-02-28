LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Moves From HBO to Uninterrupted’s YouTube Channel

Paul Rivera, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Nneka Ogwumike, Jay-Z and Bad Bunny in 'The Shop,' episode one of season four.

When The Shop returns for its fifth season on March 4, LeBron James’ talk show will be broadcast from a new home.

The Emmy-winning program created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims for Uninterrupted is relocating from HBO exclusively to YouTube. The series premiered in August 2018.

According to James’ SpringHill company, which created the Uninterrupted sports platform, the decision to move The Shop from HBO to YouTube is to give a larger audience access to the show’s discussions. Grey Goose has become the presenting sponsor.

“When I was growing up, the barbershop is the first place I ever heard real, open dialogue about things that were going on. It’s the place where my community could come together and be real,” James said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why we created The Shop, where people from all walks of life can come together as a community to have honest discussions about important topics.”

Continued James, “Now we’re excited to keep that conversation going, making it more accessible for everyone without limitations or constraints. Through it all, we’re empowering our team, our audience, our community and everyone who watches or steps foot in The Shop. We can’t wait for people to continue this journey with us.”

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will continue to serve as an executive producer with the creative and production arm of Uninterrupted. The Shop’s formula, in which James and Maverick Carter take part in the deep and insightful discussions about music, sports, entertainment, race and politics with movie and sports stars, will remain the same. Episodes of The Shop will also become available as podcasts.

Past guests on The Shop include former President Barack Obama, Odell Beckham, Jr., Snoop Dogg, Drake, Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Jon Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Jimmy Kimmel, Nas, Lena Waithe, Will Smtih, Gov. Gavin Newsom and more in the professional sports and entertainment world.

The fifth season of The Shop with guests with Donald Glover, J Balvin, Quinta Brunson and Lamar Jackson drops the morning of March 4 on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel.