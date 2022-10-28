LeBron James to Co-Host Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Alternate Stream

LeBron James is partnering up with Prime Video to bring a special version of his show Uninterrupted The Shop to Thursday Night Football.

James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera and special guests will join TNF live from The Shop as an alternate stream offering, starting with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers game Nov. 17. TNF in The Shop will be an unmatched, watch-party-style experience, according to Prime Video.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” Amina Hussein, head of talent for Prime Video Sports, said in a statement. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With TNF in The Shop, we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere.”

In addition to live commentary about Thursday night’s football games, TNF in The Shop will host authentic discussions and blend together a mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business and culture. Guests will be encouraged to share personal experiences and their latest takes on pop culture and current events via Prime Video’s custom split screen.

TNF in The Shop joins Prime’s existing suite of alternate stream offerings, which currently include TNF with Dude Perfect, TNF with Storm & Kremer, TNF en Español and Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.

Former guests of Uninterrupted The Shop include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama.