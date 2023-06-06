Hollywood Flashback: Lee Grant Killed It on ‘Columbo: Ransom for a Dead Man’

Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo and Lee Grant as attorney Leslie Williams in Ransom for a Dead Man, a TV movie pilot for the show eventually known as Columbo.

Peacock detective serial Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, revolves around a new cast of guest stars every episode, much like the iconic murder mystery series Columbo.

Back in 1971, Columbo guest star Lee Grant caught the TV Academy’s attention when she appeared alongside Peter Falk in Ransom for a Dead Man, the second pilot for the show after 1968’s Prescription: Murder. In the 90-minute telefilm, Grant plays a lawyer who “murders her husband, disposes of the body and sets it up as a kidnapping with the help of modern phone methods that allow her to send herself a taped message,” THR explained in its review. Falk was “perfect as the police lieutenant investing his character with a sort of shopworn, lackadaisical attitude that throws everyone off guard,” added THR, and Grant was “just as strong in her character, and the scenes between them are gems.”

Columbo would run for 10 seasons, originally as part of The NBC Mystery Movie anthology series. It picked up 39 Emmy noms and 13 wins, including four for Falk and trophies for such guest actors as Faye Dunaway and Patrick McGoohan. Grant ended up double-nominated in 1971 for lead actress in a limited series or movie (the guest actress category didn’t exist until 1975) for Ransom and for the NBC telefilm The Neon Ceiling (she won for the latter).

