‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Revival Set at The CW

The CW is bringing Olmec back to life.

The broadcaster has ordered a revival of Nickelodeon’s beloved 1990s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. The new version will feature adult competitors but retain many of the elements of the original game.

The show will also move outside of a studio setting and onto a “jungle” set where members of the Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys will take part in a series of physical and mental challenges, scaled up for grown-up contestants.

The CW series will feature Olmec, the giant, talking Mayan head (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker in the original) and gameplay elements from the original including the moat, the Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run — where the last remaining team will have to avoid the temple guards and retrieve an artifact to return to its rightful owner.

Legends of the Hidden Temple ran from 1993-95 on Nickelodeon and in repeats for years after that. Kirk Fogg hosted the original series, which streams on Paramount+. The show, which was inspired by the Indiana Jones movies and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda, went on to spawn a 2016 TV movie and mobile and board games.

David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown created the Nick series. Stone will executive produce The CW’s version along with Marcus Fox. Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon are producing.

Legends of the Hidden Temple will join an unscripted roster at The CW that includes long-running shows Whose Line Is It Anyway, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, along with World’s Funniest Animals and newcomers Killer Camp, Would I Lie to You? and Great Chocolate Showdown. A premiere date for Legends hasn’t been set.