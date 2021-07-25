‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan to Play New Role in Season 7

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will say goodbye to a fan-favorite character at the end of its current season — but not the actor who plays him.

Matt Ryan will end his run playing John Constantine when the DC show’s sixth season concludes in September. Ryan, however, will remain part of the cast and play a new character in season seven, Ryan and executive producer Phil Klemmer said Sunday during the show’s Comic-Con at Home panel.

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John,” said Ryan. “I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Ryan will play a character named Dr. Gwyn Davies in season seven. Davies is an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope.

Ryan first played the warlock and occult detective in NBC’s Constantine, which lasted a single season in 2014-15. The character became part of The CW’s DC universe in an episode of Arrow in November 2015; Ryan joined Legends of Tomorrow as a recurring guest star in its third season and became a regular the following year.

The Comic-Con panel also revealed that Amy Louise Pemberton, who has voiced Gideon, the artificial intelligence on the Legends’ time ship throughout the series, will be a regular on-screen presence in the coming season. Pemberton has appeared as Gideon’s physical form a few times in the past, and now she’ll play a flesh and blood version of the character in the real world.

The Legends cast and producers also offered up a trailer for the remaining episodes of the current season. Watch it below.