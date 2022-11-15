×
Len Goodman Exiting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Goodman has been the head judge of ABC's ballroom competition series since it debuted in 2005.

Len Goodman
Len Goodman ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman is saying goodbye to the ballroom competition series.

During Monday’s broadcast, Goodman announced that this season would mark his final as a judge.

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided, I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman said. “I could not thank you enough the Dancing with the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

After Goodman’s announcement, the judge received a standing ovation.

“You’ve inspired generations of dancers around the entire globe through your passion and through your expertise and through your laser-focused eye and they are going to carry on that commitment of excellence forever. Thank you so much. A living legend,” host Tyra Banks said.

Goodman has been the lead celebrity judge on ABC’s ballroom competition since the show made its debut on ABC in 2005. He has been judging alongside fellow DWTS mainstays Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough later joined as a judge.

Prior to DWTS, Goodman was previously been a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the original U.K. version of Dancing with the Stars. He has also served as a judge at the World and British Championships.

Goodman has been recognized for his dancing achievements, winning multiple awards including the British Exhibition and the runner-up in the Exhibition World Championships. Other awards have included the British Rising Star Award, the Carl Allen Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Goodman also runs the Goodman Dance Academy, a long-running dance school in Kent, England.

