Lenny Rush to Join Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’

BAFTA-winner Lenny Rush is set to appear in the new season of Doctor Who in the role of Morris.

Russell T Davies, showrunner of the popular British drama, in a statement said of landing Rush in the popular BBC and Disney+ series: “This is what Doctor Who‘s all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

Rush recently won the BAFTA award for best male comedy performance for his star turn in the BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable?, which stars Daisy May Cooper. His other credits include Dodger and A Christmas Carol.

He will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, whose first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the Christmas season later this year. That will be preceded by Doctor Who returning in November with three special episodes with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

“It’s an absolute honor to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!” Rush said in his own statement.

Doctor Who will bow exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland, while Disney+ will be the home for new seasons of the drama outside of those markets.