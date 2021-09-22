Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean, Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ at Hulu

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan is assembling an impressive cast for his follow-up to the Emmy-winning comedy.

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy, Tag), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing) have joined the cast of Levitan’s Hulu comedy pilot Reboot.

Reboot, which was picked up in August, explores what happens when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom and how its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy star in the comedy. Details on Key and Knoxville’s roles are being kept under wraps. Worthy portrays Zack, the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up who is now a self-described hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist that covers his insecurities with a false bravado.

Bibb, who will play the female lead opposite Key and Knoxville, will take on the role of Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a prince. Bloom has been cast as Hannah, the young, hip writer with a fresh take on an old sitcom called Step Right Up. McKean is Gordon, the hacky, narcissistic creator of the late ’90s sitcom Step Right Up. Yu has been tapped for the part of Elaine, who came from the tech world but now finds herself out of her comfort zone covering the reboot of Step Right Up.

Levitan, who created the show, is credited with the story for the pilot and co-wrote the teleplay alongside John Enbom (Party Down, Veronica Mars, iZombie). Levitan and Enbom exec produce alongside Danielle Stokdyk, who oversees Levitan’s production company. Jeff Morton also exec produces. Reboot hails from 20th Television, the Fox- turned Disney-owned studio that has been Levitan’s home for the past decade-plus.

Bibb, who also counts Popular, Iron Man and What If among her credits, is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management. Bloom, who co-created and starred in The CW’s critical favorite Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will next star in Bar Fight. She’s with UTA and Ginsburg Daniels. Writer, director, actor, singer, satire king favorite McKean counts Laverne and Shirley, This Is Spinal Tap, Grace & Frankie, The Good Place and Breeders among his credits. He’s with APA and Harriet Sternberg Management. Yu, repped by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Management, also counts ABC’s Dr. Ken among her credits.