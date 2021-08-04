Leslie Jones Cast in Taika Waititi’s Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Actress-comedian Leslie Jones is coming on board HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

The SNL and Ghostbusters actress will be a recurring guest star on the series, which stars Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) as a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

In addition, actor Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) has also been added to the cast of the series.

Previously announced cast members include Ewen Bremmer, David Fane, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz. The project is from series creator and showrunner David Jenkins. There’s no premiere date yet.

Jones spent five years on SNL before leaving the show in 2019 and and hosts the ABC game show Supermarket Sweep, which returns in September. “I don’t miss [SNL] at all,” Jones told Entertainment Tonight last year. “Of course, I learned a lot at SNL. I love what I learned there, but I [was] 47. That’s a hard job. It’s very restrictive. Now I’m free, and y’all can really see Leslie. You can see what Leslie can do. What I learned there is great, but I don’t miss the hundred hours a week.”