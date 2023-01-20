Leslie Jones Blasts ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for Comparing Rihanna to Beyoncé, Criticizes Apology

Leslie Jones does not approve of Stephen A. Smith’s recent remarks about Rihanna being the Super Bowl halftime performer.

During an appearance on Sherri, the ESPN host expressed that though he thinks Rihanna is “fantastic” and “spectacular,” he added, “There’s one thing she’s not: She ain’t Beyoncé.”

“Dude, no,” Jones, who is guest hosting The Daily Show this week, said on Thursday night’s episode in response to Smith’s comparison. “Why would you do this to yourself? You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the fuck off!”

Jones then shared that “the good news” was that Smith later apologized for his comment, however “the bad news was his apology.” In a taped video, Smith is shown apologizing to Rihanna. “You are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show… I got to be more careful where people twist it and turn it into something it ain’t. My bad on that. Now I got to go, good luck sweetie. Looking forward to seeing you perform.”

“How dare you call Rihanna ‘sweetie,’ ” Jones said of his comments. “You callin’ her ‘sweetie’ like you know her. She doesn’t know you! But you know who she does know? Beyoncé.”

After a hiatus from performing live onstage and six years since releasing her last album, Rihanna is set to make her music comeback at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

When reflecting on being announced as the headliner, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that the performance is “nerve-racking” because “you want to get it right. Everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you,” it’s “one of the biggest stages in the world.”

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that. You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”